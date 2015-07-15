City Council approves proposal for mobile parking payment system

Parking in the city of Portland may soon be easier for drivers with smart phones.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved a proposal to buy a mobile parking payment system.

This payment system will let people pay for their parking with their mobile devices.

The system will cost more than $6 million over five years, but people who use it to park would have to pay convenience fees that would help fund it.

Now officials must purchase a system and develop a contract for the payment system before it will go into effect.

