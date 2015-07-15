City Council approves proposal for mobile parking payment system - KPTV - FOX 12

City Council approves proposal for mobile parking payment system

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Parking in the city of Portland may soon be easier for drivers with smart phones.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved a proposal to buy a mobile parking payment system.

This payment system will let people pay for their parking with their mobile devices.

The system will cost more than $6 million over five years, but people who use it to park would have to pay convenience fees that would help fund it.

Now officials must purchase a system and develop a contract for the payment system before it will go into effect.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.