On the Go with Joe at the Intel Oregon International Air Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Intel Oregon International Air Show

Posted: Updated:
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are returning to the Intel Oregon International Air Show this weekend.

The popular stunt planes will be headlining the show, which runs from Friday through Sunday at the Hillsboro Airport.

For more information, go to www.oregonairshow.com.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.