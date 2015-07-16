City Council votes to purchase land in SE Portland for homeless camp

The plot of land is in industrial SE Portland, at Third Ave. and Harrison St.

One of Portland's homeless camps could soon be moving following a vote from City Council Wednesday, but the decision is raising some big concerns.

The camp is called "Right To Dream Too" and is currently on Fourth and Burnside.

It may soon be moving, though, after the City Council voted to purchase a piece of land in industrial Portland at Southeast Third and Harrison Street.

The City Council approved the purchase Wednesday, and noted it is a potential location for the camp. The vacant lot is across the railroad tracks and up the hill from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

The vote allows city officials to spend up to about $254,000 on the piece of land. The council said even if it isn't used for the camp, it will still be a good section of land for the city to own.

While it is still just a potential site for the homeless camp, Ibrahim Mubarak, who lives at the camp, and Debbie Kitchin, who works in the new site area, said they hope the city doesn't choose to move the camp to this industrial location.

“There's better places that we've seen that we would like to have, but then they always say it's off the table, off the table,” Mubarak said. “So now they find something way in the back in the dark corner to try to hide their problem, but you can't hide houselessness, it's everywhere."

"We've had concerns about public safety,” Kitchin added. “We've had concerns that when they have overflow at R2D2 when they're full and people don't have a place to go, where would they go near there? They're not close to services, there's concerns about the environmental quality of the site itself, air quality and other issues."

The city council said they'll next be working with the right to dream too board about the possible moving process, and they said there will be a public hearing before any relocation.

