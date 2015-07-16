Deputies searching for woman missing in The Dalles

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Thursday finding a woman who has been missing for several days.

The granddaughter of Lucia Florez, 63, called the sheriff's office Monday and said she hadn't seen her grandmother since 6 that morning.

She said Florez often goes for long walks but always returns home.

Deputies said a road crew spotted Florez on Mt. Hood Street around noon Tuesday afternoon and then later spotted her on upper Mill Creek Road, near Oak Flat Road.

Someone also reported seeing Florez walking south on Reservoir Road Tuesday.

Wasco County Search and Rescue continue to comb the area trying to find Florez, but so far have been unsuccessful.

Florez was last seen wearing dark pants, neon pink and black tennis shoes and a pink shirt. She was carrying a purse as well as a grocery bag, possibly from Walmart.

Anyone with information on Florez's whereabouts should call the Wasco County Sheriff's Office at 541-296-5454.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.