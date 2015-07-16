Police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit cyclist in Vanco - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit cyclist in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A driver hit a cyclist on a Vancouver road and took off, and now police are trying to track down the person behind the wheel.

Police said a black SUV, likely a Ford Explorer, was seen driving recklessly in the area of Northeast 49th Street near 133rd Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The SUV hit a cyclist and didn't stop, according to police. The woman on the bike was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police.

Officers originally said this appeared to be a road rage incident, but investigators determined there was no previous interaction between the driver and the cyclist. 

