Police investigating fatal shooting in Salem

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a west Salem home Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the home in the 2600 block of Islander Avenue Northwest just after 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance possibly involving a gun.

As officers were responding, they heard gunshots and then located a man dead inside the home.

Police detained several people at the scene, though nobody was arrested and police said they were not searching for any suspects.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until family members have been notified of the death.

