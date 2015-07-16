Investigators: Independence apartment fire started by child with lighter

A fire that caused $250,000 damage to an apartment building in Independence was started by a child using a lighter, according to firefighters.

Polk County Fire District No. 1 responded to the fire at 7 a.m. Wednesday at 1390 Monmouth Street.

A large column of smoke and flames were seen by arriving crews.

A woman and her four children were evacuated prior to firefighters arriving at the scene.

Firefighters made a direct attack through the main door and quickly put out the body of the fire. However, the fire had already spread to attic.

Firefighters had the situation under control within 30 minutes, but remained on scene for another 90 minutes to complete the investigation.

The people living in all five apartments in the complex have been forced out of their homes. There were no reports of injuries in connection to the fire.

The damage is estimated at $250,000, according to Polk County Fire District No. 1, and investigators determined a child using a lighter started the fire.

