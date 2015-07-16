Teen teams from Clackamas and Woodland head to Little League Sr. Division regionals

They call it a Three-Peat.

The boys of summer from the Senior Division of the Clackamas Little League just won a third straight Oregon state championship last weekend. Four of the 12 kids on the roster are returners from last season.

The high school boys, who range in age from 15 to 17, are now off to regional competition in Ontario, California.

To the north, the Lewis River boys from Woodland are back-to-back to Washington state champions, and are heading to Ontario for regionals for the first time since 1989.

If either team wins in California, they will head to Bangor, Maine for the Senior League Baseball World Series. The field there is at the base of the home of horror author Stephen Sing, who donated the stadium.

As for the diamond in Ontario? It has its own Hollywood connection as one of the fields used in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

Supporters can help both teams on their expensive travels down south. Each team has set up a GoFundMe account to help in paying the costs of the trip.

The games begin on Tuesday in California.

