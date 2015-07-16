Consumer Reports: Laundry pods are serious health hazard to kids

Consumer Reports will no longer recommend the use of single-load liquid laundry detergent pods, saying they are "a serious health hazard for young children."

In a report published online Thursday, Consumer Reports said there have been more than 6,000 reports already in 2015 to poison control centers of children 5 years old and younger ingesting or inhaling pods, or getting the contents of a pod on their skin or in their eyes.

There were 11,714 such reports in 2014, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Consumer Reports said it called on manufacturers to make pods safer in 2012, with a less candy-like appearance, and many responded with positive changes like switching from clear to opaque plastic for the outer containers.

However, the organization said "too many kids are still getting their hands on them, often with grave consequences."

Consumer Reports said no pods made the cut in their latest tests of recommended laundry detergents anyway, but some have been picked in the past.

"We recognize the role parents and caregivers play in keeping children safe, but we believe the unique risks posed by liquid laundry pods warrant this action, at least until the adoption of tougher safety measures leads to a meaningful drop in injuries," according to Consumer Reports.

