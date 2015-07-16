'Portlandia' to shoot episode at this year's Pickathon festival - KPTV - FOX 12

'Portlandia' to shoot episode at this year's Pickathon festival

For local residents wanting to be in a "Portlandia" episode now is their chance.

The show producers announced that they will be filming at Portland’s Pickathon Music Festival.

Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and the crew will be showing up on Thursday, July 30 to shoot.

The Pickathon festival, started in 1999, is being held at the Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley July 31- August 2.

Tickets are one sale right now at Pickathon.com, and you will have to include get a special “Early Thursday Entry” pass to be at the festival when they film the episode.

