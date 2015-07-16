Sneaker Cart hopes to cross food truck with Foot Locker

Food carts are extremely popular in Portland, and now one local business owner is putting his footprint on the cart culture by opening a mobile sneaker store.

The Sneaker Cart is a renovated 1989 RV that will be opening up this weekend.

Aaron McConkey says he's been collecting sneakers for almost 20 years and came up with this idea while talking about the high price of the shoes.

He hopes the cart will make purchasing shoes easier for customers and thinks it's the perfect business for the Rose City.

"This is a business that really understands Portland,” McConkey said. “It's weird here and the art and community is so huge that we wanted to just make it a part of Portland."

He also was confident that a portable shop would not leave customer looking for a shoe they couldn’t find.

"Pretty much any shoe you can think of, we're going to be carrying at the Sneaker Cart," McConkey claimed.

The Sneaker Cart's grand opening event will be this Saturday. Shoppers can check it out in the 1700 block of Northeast Alberta from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.