Drive-by shooter opens fire on SE Portland home with kids inside - KPTV - FOX 12

Drive-by shooter opens fire on SE Portland home with kids inside

Posted: Updated: Jul 16, 2015 07:53 PM
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A drive-by shooter opened fire on a southeast Portland home with adults and children inside on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 12000 block of Southeast Bush Street at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived at the scene to find a house that had been struck by gunfire. Several adults and children were inside, but there were no reports of injuries.

Witnesses described a vehicle heading westbound on Bush Street after the shooting. There was no physical description of the vehicle.

Based on some limited information, according to police, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the city of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Police initially identified the home that was shot as an apartment. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.