Drive-by shooter opens fire on SE Portland home with kids inside

A drive-by shooter opened fire on a southeast Portland home with adults and children inside on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 12000 block of Southeast Bush Street at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived at the scene to find a house that had been struck by gunfire. Several adults and children were inside, but there were no reports of injuries.

Witnesses described a vehicle heading westbound on Bush Street after the shooting. There was no physical description of the vehicle.

Based on some limited information, according to police, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the city of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Police initially identified the home that was shot as an apartment.

