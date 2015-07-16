DA: Man on meth tried to steal patrol car before deadly shooting

A man shot and killed by a deputy was using meth when he jumped in a patrol car and attempted to drive away with the deputy's hand caught in the door, according to a report released Thursday by the Yamhill County District Attorney.

A memo from District Attorney Bradley Berry justifying the actions of deputy Richard Broyles states the incident began when Kevin Judson, 24, ran away from a traffic stop on Highway 99W in McMinnville at 7:30 a.m. July 1.

Another deputy had pulled over the car and spotted a man in the back seat in a "somewhat fetal position" under several items, according to the district attorney's report. The deputy addressed the man, who rolled down the window, jumped out and ran away.

The deputy reported that the man, later identified as Judson, had dropped a meth pipe as he ran on Highway 99W. That deputy remained on scene with the driver and front passenger.

Deputy Broyles, a 16-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was driving toward the area as cover when he heard that the suspect ran away. The district attorney's report states Broyles spotted the man, drove his patrol car toward him in a parking lot and exited the car to go after him, leaving the car running with the siren and lights activated.

Broyles shouted for the man to stop, but investigators said the suspect ignored those commands. Surveillance video from the business shows Judson enter the patrol car and fight to keep Broyles out, according to the district attorney's report.

That report states Judson's hand was near a release switch for a loaded AR-15 style firearm in the patrol car.

Broyles drew his gun with his hand caught inside the car. Witnesses reported hearing the engine rev as Judson attempted to put the car into gear. At that point Broyles fired, shooting Judson in the chest.

The district attorney's report states Judson's conduct did not change after being shot and he accelerated in reverse. Surveillance video shows Broyles just escaped before he would have been dragged by the car, according to the report.

The car crashed into an electrical tower, at which point Broyles fired his weapon twice, once hitting the passenger side door and the other shot going through the windshield and hitting Judson in the head.

Judson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy showed the cause of death as two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the head.

Initial toxicology reports tested positive for meth and benzodiazepines, according to the district attorney, but those reports have not been finalized.

Investigators reported finding a bindle of meth in the back of Judson's mouth, "and it appears he had tried to swallow the bindle at some point while running or while in the officer's vehicle," according to the district attorney's report.

Friends and family told investigators Judson had been depressed ever since a friend's drowning two years earlier, in which he also struggled in the water, but survived. The district attorney's report states he had begun using drugs "heavily" and made statements that he would not go back to jail.

At the time of the shooting, there was a warrant out for Judson's arrest.

The district attorney concluded that Broyles, at the time of the shooting, was justified in using force because he was reasonably in fear for his own life and reasonably believed that if Judson had gotten away in the patrol car, it could have posed a significant threat to the community.

