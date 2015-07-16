Affidavit: Rape victim identified neighbor as masked attacker

A 49-year-old Forest Grove man is facing charges of rape, assault and the unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the attack on a woman who was his neighbor in an apartment building.

Forest Grove police said James Edward Gialloretto forced his way in to the woman's apartment, hit her on the head with a hammer, held a knife to her and raped her.

Investigators said Gialloretto lived downstairs from the woman.

Police said the rape occurred on June 10th, but Gialloretto wasn't arrested until Wednesday.

He appeared in court Thursday and remains in the Washington County Jail.

The victim has not been back to her apartment since the incident.

In court documents obtained by FOX 12, the victim was able to identify her attacker by his voice, and even though he wore a ski-mask, she says she could partially see his face.

Forest Grove police searched Gialloretto's apartment and said they found clothes matching what the victim said he was wearing the night of the attack.

Before Wednesday's arrest, women in the neighborhood said they heard about the attack and were locking their doors. Some said they weren't even opening their windows during the recent hot nights because they were so scared a rapist was on the loose.

Gialloretto is facing charges of first-degree rape, robbery, burglary, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is due back in court July 23.

