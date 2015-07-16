Several Thorns players return to Portland after competing in World Cup

Nine Thorns players competed in the Women's World Cup Tournament and are now back in the Rose City gearing up for their next match.

The Thorns players represented not just the U.S. in the World Cup, but also Australia, England, Germany, and the host country of Canada.

Players are making the transition back home and back to the Thorns, playing with players who faced them in the international arena.

Tobin Heath is happy to be back in Portland after her team took the title.

"It's been pretty crazy traveling about just enjoying it, getting many congratulations from different places but it's been fantastic. I think the response we've had since we got back has been massive. I don't think we knew the magnitude of it until we came back to the U.S.," said Heath.

Heath said her goal in the final game against Japan is something she'll always remember.

"It was awesome. I think it kind of just fell right for me. I didn't have to do much but just to score in the final is pretty special," Health said.

To get to the final World Cup game, the U.S. beat Germany, along with Thorns teammate Nadine Angerer.

"I was sad we lost against America, of course, but another way, I was happy none of my teammates scored against me, Alex or Tobin," said Angerer.

Angerer is retiring this year but hopes more Germans will call Portland home.

"A lot of my teammates were asking about the league and especially about Portland. I told them I just accept that they are coming to Portland if they are coming to the U.s.," Angerer said.

Canada's Christine Sinclair said she is thankful to have played in her home country.

"The chance to play a couple games in my hometown is something I'll never forget," said Sinclair.

In the end, playing in the World Cup was an incredible experience for the Thorns players.

"We are seeing this evolution of women's soccer that is progressing so quickly, for the U.S. to stay at the forefront of that is quite an achievement," said Heath. "Not only was it destiny to win that game, I think we earned it."

The Thorns went into the World Cup tournament with 8 players but signed Australian defender Clare Polkinghorne during the tournament.

Team U.S.A. picked up another trophy Wednesday night, the Women's World Cup champions took home an ESPY for "Best Team". Thorns players Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath were at the ESPY's to accept the award.

The Portland Thorns next game will be against the Seattle Reign on July 22 at Providence Park.

