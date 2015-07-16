Health advisory still in effect for Ross Island Lagoon due to algae

There are still two toxins in the algae at the Ross Island Lagoon, according to DEQ tests that came back on Thursday.

DEQ officials said the toxin levels are below the acceptable levels for river recreation, but the health advisory for the area around the lagoon will remain in effect until further notice.

The main algae bloom has not spread beyond the Ross Island Lagoon and it's alright to be on the river as long as you don't swallow the water.

The DEQ water lab will do another round of tests early next week.

The algae bloom does not impact Portland's drinking water.

