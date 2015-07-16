Six goats end up in the back of two Oregon City patrol cars

Six goats loose in Oregon City ended up in the back of two police patrol cars last weekend.

Around 10 p.m. on July 11, Oregon City Police Patrol Division received a call about goats in someones front yard.

The six goats were found in the front yard of a home near 4th and Jackson.

Police said the owners were no where to be found.

A good samaritan ended up taking the goats overnight and to get them there, police put the six goats in the back of two patrol cars.

The next morning, the goats owners woke up and realized they were missing and called police.

Oregon City Police returned the goats back to their owners.

