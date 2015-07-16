Vancouver cyclist in hit-and-run crash: “I’m so glad I’m alive”

A woman riding her bike in NE Vancouver Wednesday is sharing her story, after she was hit by a driver who took off.

It happened on NE 49th Street just west of the NE 137th Avenue roundabout.

Krystal Grover, 26, said she was biking home from work when a man driving a black SUV pulled over in front of her, so she pedaled past him.

“I looked in his window and he flicked a cigarette at me,” she said.

Startled and confused, she said she kept biking. But then, she said, he hit the gas so hard his tired started squealing.

“He was coming at me, like straight at me and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is this guy doing?’” she recalled. “I thought he was joking, like joking that he was going to hit me.”

But Vancouver Police confirm he did hit her.

Grover said he clipped the back of her bike, sending her to the ground. She’s covered in road rash and bruises, but was not seriously hurt.

Police say the driver of the black Ford Explorer kept driving after the crash.

“I’m so glad I’m alive, because I thought I was dead,” Grover said. “Like when it was happening, I was falling in the street and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to die right now.”

She said another driver had been following the man and reported he was driving erratically before the crash as well. That second driver tried catching up with him to get a license plate, but was unable to do so.

Now, Grover wants to see him caught.

“I thought he did it intentionally, because I could have sworn we made eye contact,” she said. “I’d like to punch him in the face, at least once.”

