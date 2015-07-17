Red Bull Flugtag coming back to Portland August 1st

As the Red Bull Flugtag returns to the Rose City for the first time since 2008, there’s one team competing with a little added pressure: the reigning champs.

45 teams from all over the country will gather at the Portland waterfront on August 1st, in hand-made contraptions they hope to see fly.

Beaverton-based Team Yakima (think car and roof racks) took home first place in 2008, flying off the waterfront stage for a distance of 62 feet over the Willamette River.

Now, they want to defend that title.

But the goal this year isn’t 62 feet, or even 63:

“The world record is 257 feet, so that’s kind of what we’re shooting for,” said team member Lyle Ramsdell. “Portland’s got to be known for something, right?”

Each team picks a theme, and this year Team Yakima’s is the movie Animal House. They’ve designed a bi-plane that will be covered with material representing the film’s infamous cake.

Teams are required to do a 30 second skit before they let ‘er fly, and are judged in three categories: craftsmanship, showmanship and distance.

While they’re not revealing their skit, Ramsdell said if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll appreciate it.

The whole process, from design to build, is a feat of engineering – and a labor of love.

“I think I’ve got 63 or 64 hours into it myself now and other guys on the team are right around the hours I have,” said team member Rod Nelson. “[Ramsdell’s] probably got twice that many.”

But these reigning champs have something to prove:

“Prove that we can have a good time,” Ramsdell joked. “I mean, that’s really what it’s about.”

And if they do get that world records, it’ll be, well, icing on the cake.

