Portland Fire & Rescue new twin fireboats given unique names

Portland Fire & Rescue has named their new twin fireboats and the names have special meaning.

The fireboats were given names from the chinuk wawa in honor of the original people who lived and worked along the rivers that PF&R serves.

PF&R said in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, they searched for names that reflected their motto and mission.

The twin fireboats were named kwansum and skukum ats.

PF&R said kwansum reflects their motto of "Always Ready, Always There" and skukum ats represents the kwansum's "strong sister."

PF&R needed new fireboats but lacked the resources to get them. Fire Commissioner Randy Leonard put together a GO Bond that included two fireboats. Voters passed the bond in 2010.

These fireboats will boost PF&R ability to respond to fire and rescue situations. Each boat can travel at speeds of 40 plus knots and will be able to pump 8,000 GPM for both firefighting and water supply.

PF&R would like to thank the people of Portland for providing funding to purchase these fireboats.

