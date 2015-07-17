Fishing at local rivers banned after ODFW says climate, heat are causing native fish to die

ODFW said dead fish have been washing up on river shores because of the warm water tempteratures

Local waters have been so warm that many native fish have struggled to survive, causing the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to cut down on hours for local fishing.

ODFW announced Thursday it has banned or restricted the hours for fishing along parts of the Willamette, Clackamas, Multnomah Channel, and the Gilbert River starting Saturday.

Like many other fishermen, James Parker has taken advantage of the heat by posting up near local boat ramps with fishing poles.

"It's the reward part, you catch a fish, and you release them, it's a release sort of deal," Parker said.

But come time for the new ban, Parker will have to find another hobby or location to do his fishing.

"It's just throwing another restriction for another fisherman," he said.

ODFW said high water temperatures have caused too many salmon, steelhead, and sturgeon fish to die. Recently, dozens of dead Chinook salmon washed ashore because of the heat.

They also said these extreme drought conditions have caused stress on wildlife including fish.

Some, like Anne Seward, see no problem with the change.

"I think as long as these temps change, regulations have to change along with it," Seward said.

Some, like Parker, aren't too happy with it.

"I think it's ridiculous in a way, if you think overall there's not much fishing in this main area, you don't see many people fishing at all," Parker said.

ODFW said some rivers with cooler temperatures and more fish will still be open all hours. But for warmer rivers like the Columbia, the state closed sturgeon fishing near Bonneville Dam altogether.

For details on restrictions for specific waterways, visit the Oregon DFW website.

