Police: Drunk pedestrian hit by car in SE Portland

One of the people involved in an early morning car crash in southeast Portland was drunk, but it wasn't the driver, police said Friday.

Police said the pedestrian was intoxicated and walking in the road just after midnight when the person was hit by a car near the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and Division Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said the driver was not impaired.

Police have not identified anyone involved in the crash.

