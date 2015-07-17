Suspects in construction site burglaries hospitalized after chas - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspects in construction site burglaries hospitalized after chase, crash

The view of the crash scene from AIR 12 The view of the crash scene from AIR 12
WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Two suspects were hospitalized Friday morning after allegedly leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended in a crash in Marion County.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said it received a call around 3:20 a.m. Friday about a suspicious vehicle and people entering houses that were under construction in the Villebois area of Wilsonville.

Deputies tracked down the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver kept going, heading toward Newberg.

Deputies were joined by Newberg Police officers and additional Clackamas County Sheriff's Office units and continued to pursue the vehicle, while the suspects threw items from the car.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., the vehicle crashed on McKay road in a rural area of Marion County, injuring both suspects in the car.

Deputies said both were unconscious and required medical attention. They were both taken to Legacy Emanuel hospital in Portland by helicopter.

Deputies said one of the suspects was in serious condition, and the other was in critical condition.

Neither of the suspects has been identified.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges the suspects would face, if any.

