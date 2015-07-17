Sen. Ron Wyden proposes lowering taxes for craft brewers

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden proposed legislation that aims to boost the state's craft beer, cider, wine and distilled spirits industries.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act would reduce excise taxes for such businesses and relax certain accounting and tax filing regulations.

Wyden's office said these changes would allow Oregon's craft brewing and distilling businesses to continue to add jobs and contribute to the state's economy.

Craft brewing of beer, cider, wine and distilled spirits is a quickly growing business in Oregon, generating about $6 billion in revenue every year, Wyden said, and accounting for about 40,000 jobs.

The bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate July 11. Congress has yet to vote on it.

