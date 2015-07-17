Sen. Ron Wyden proposes lowering taxes for craft brewers - KPTV - FOX 12

Sen. Ron Wyden proposes lowering taxes for craft brewers

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden proposed legislation that aims to boost the state's craft beer, cider, wine and distilled spirits industries.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act would reduce excise taxes for such businesses and relax certain accounting and tax filing regulations.

Wyden's office said these changes would allow Oregon's craft brewing and distilling businesses to continue to add jobs and contribute to the state's economy.

Craft brewing of beer, cider, wine and distilled spirits is a quickly growing business in Oregon, generating about $6 billion in revenue every year, Wyden said, and accounting for about 40,000 jobs.

The bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate July 11. Congress has yet to vote on it.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.