Gov. Brown signs 'Oregon Promise' bill, expanding grants for community college students

Oregon high school students looking to head to a community college will have a new helping hand from the state.

Governor Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 81 into law Friday. The “Oregon Promise” bill provides for $10 million in funds for recent Oregon high school graduates to pay for classes at one of the state’s 17 community colleges.

"Oregonians can now afford to dream big," Gov. Brown said in a release. "Today, we fling wide open the doors of opportunity by expanding access to post-secondary education, the precursor to a better life."

According to the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, the new funds will help between 4,000 and 6,000 students in the first year of the program, the 2016-2017 academic year.

The bill will fund grants of $1,000 or more per year for individual students, even if their tuition costs are already covered by other state or federal grants.

To learn more about the program, visit Education.Oregon.com.

