Wildlife Safari welcomes first giant anteater

Wildlife Safari in Winston has a "nosey" new addition.

Mojo is Wildlife Safari's first giant anteater.

Mojo came to Oregon from the Buffalo Zoo in New York last month, and she just went on display for the public this week.

Giant anteaters have long snouts and their tongues are two-feet long so they can get down into ant and termite mounds.

There are only about 5,000 giant anteaters left in the wild.

To learn more about the new exhibit, go to WildlifeSafari.net.

