Firefighters put down field fire near Banks sparked by combine

A fire in a wheat field flared up off of Highways 47 and 26 in Banks Friday afternoon.

Crews said that nearly 20 acres burned, and the fire started just by farmers were using their regular equipment.

Firefighters got the call just after 1:00 p.m., and by the time they got on scene, the wheat field was ablaze.

Fire officials said that some farmers who lease the land were working on a combine that created a spark and started the blaze.

Seven agencies responded to pitch in and by 3:00 p.m. they had the fire under control and mostly out.

Phil Bent, who owns the land. was grateful for the firefighter’s efforts, and that they stopped the flames before they reached his house.

He has lived on the farm for 20 years and said he’s never seen his land this dry so early in the summer.

“[I’m a] native Portland, Oregon person, and I’ve never seen anything this dry, and we were all worried about it,” Bent said.

Fire crews trucked in water and used plows to turn the dirt over and over to make sure there were no smoldering embers.

Highway 47 was shut down for a while during the height of the fire, but has since reopened.

