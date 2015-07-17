Pabst Music Festival organizers prepare for hot weekend

Temperatures will be soaring back into the 90's this weekend, which has organizers of one local music festival taking steps to keep concert-goers cool.

The Pabst Music Festival run by the folks who make Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, have set up on the southwest waterfront for their festival that begins Friday night and runs through Sunday.

They expect 15-thousand fans to come see 16 different bands including Blondie, Weezer, and TV On The Radio this weekend.

To keep those fans comfortable, organizer Matt Slessler says they've set up a couple of air-conditioned tents.

They will also be giving music fans free refills on water all weekend.

Of course, they will also be selling plenty of P-B-R's.

