City of Gresham attempting to break chalk art record

All of the drawings have been produced by Gresham artist Guy Edwards, who based his sketches on ideas submitted by the community.

City of Gresham aims to break the Guinness World Record for the most chalk drawings ever put to pavement. (Source: City of Gresham)

The City of Gresham is transforming into a coloring book to break a Guinness World Record.

On Friday, a team of artists sketched the outlines of 350 5 foot-by-5 foot Gresham inspired designs in what they call the "Chalk of Fame."

City of Gresham is trying to break the record for the most individual pieces of chalk-pavement art displayed simultaneously at a single venue.

The designs are along Third Street between Hood and Kelly Avenues near the Gresham Arts Plaza.

All 350 designs have been reserved by individuals and groups in the community who plan to color them during the Gresham Arts Festival on July 18.

"It's just a visually pleasing layout of all sorts of things related to Gresham in simple line drawings so it really turns the street into a coloring book and folks can come in with their kids and fill in the pictures," said Ashley Graff, Gresham Economic Development Director.

City of Gresham officials said there has been so much interest this weekend, an overflow area was created to accommodate extra drawings.

All colored-in drawings will be submitted to the Guinness organization for the official record.

The current record is held by a Japanese city with 308 chalk drawings.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.