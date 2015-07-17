Beekeeper and homeowner work together to save hive

When Northeast Portland homeowner Charlie Coggeshall had to have a decaying tree cut down, he noticed there was a bee colony living up in the old tree.

While some home owners would say good riddance to the hive, Coggeshall decided that, if he could, he would save the bees.

Coggeshall worked with beekeeper Brian Lacy and tree-cutters to figure out a way to save this swarm of bees.

Lacy said not only are the bees good pollinators, but they are responsible for up to a third of the food we eat.

“All those plants are feeding animals, including human animals, so it's a very important link to keep strong,” he explained.

Lacy does not wear the typical head-to-toe hazmat-like beekeeper suit, and said he doesn't need to. Rather than being afraid, he claimed he finds bees friendly and gentle, saying they can tell if someone is afraid and that they sense fear.

Lacy is awfully excited about the bees he saw at NE 11th and Knott, because they're genetically strong.

“These bees are thriving without any involvement or coddling or support from human beings,” he explained.

Coggeshall said he will miss his tree and the swarm of bees, as he and his son looked at them every day.

He's happy, though, that he's doing his part to save the maligned insect, and also maybe make the planet healthier, by making sure the worker bees still have plenty to do elsewhere.

“If we can save the beehive it's a pretty happy ending,” Coggeshall said.

