FOX 12 reporter Kelsey Watts takes wild ride inside stunt plane with Blue Angels

The Oregon International Airshow kicked off Friday night at the Hillsboro Airport and the Blue Angels are in town for the first time in years.

On Friday, FOX 12's Kelsey Watts went on one wild ride inside a C-130 Hercules, the biggest plane at the air show.

Captain Katie Higgins was the pilot, one of three for Fat Albert as it's called. The plane carries 35,000 pounds of cargo and 40 people to every show site.

Fat Albert will be performing the same demo all weekend long at the Oregon International Air Show.

