Police: Two cars, USPS vehicle struck by bullets in NE Portland

Portland Police are investigating a shooting in the NE Portland's King Neighborhood that happened on Friday night.

Police said reports about the shooting came in around 6:54 p.m.

Officers arrived in the area of the 700 block of NE Killingsworth Street and located evidence of gunfire.

According to police, two vehicles and a US Postal Service vehicle were struck by vehicles.

No known shooting victims.

Witnesses described the suspect as an African American male, wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts and a hat. The suspect was last seen running southbound on 8th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at (503) 823-3333.

