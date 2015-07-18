Police: Gunshots fired at Lloyd Center Mall parking lot, no inju - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Gunshots fired at Lloyd Center Mall parking lot, no injuries reported

Gang Enforcement Team officers are investigating a shooting that happened at the Lloyd Center Mall Friday evening.

According to police, reports of the shooting came in around 8:22 p.m.

Officers arrived in the area and gathered information about the shooting from witnesses.

Police said there was a disturbance inside the mall that led to gunshots being fire outside the mall, in the parking structure on the northwest side of the mall.

No gunshot victims were located.

Witnesses told police the shooting involved numerous African American males, some who ran away and others fled the area in vehicles.

Police said several people have been detained in the area.

The mall was not placed into lock down. It officially (normally) closes at 9:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Police Non-Emergency Line at (503) 823-3333.

