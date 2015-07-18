Fire crews battle 2-alarm brush fire in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire crews battle 2-alarm brush fire in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a large field fire located at SW Kobbe Drive and SW Tile Flat Road in Beaverton.

TVF&R said as they responded to the fire around 5:27 p.m. they could see a large column of black smoke.

When fire crews arrived they were met with extremely windy conditions and a fast moving brush fire in a recently harvested field.

Around 5:55 p.m., TVF&R said the incident commander called for second alarm to bring in additional resources to help fight the fire.

15 firefighting apparatuses responded to the brush fire.

The fire was contained to about 5 acres.

TVF&R said fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to two adjacent homes.

Crews remained on scene for three hours to watch for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

