Police: Shooting at Salem strip club, one dead and three injured

Salem Police are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting at a strip club that left one person dead and three others injured.

According to police, they were called to Stars Cabaret at 1550 Weston Ct NE at 12:50 a.m. on the reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived they said they found four victims had been shot. One of those victims later died at a Salem hospital.

The victim who died has been identified as 47-year-old Darryl Jones.

The three other victims were said to have suffered non life-threatening injures and are being treated at Salem Hospital.

Detectives have determined that the shooting does not appear to be random.

The suspect in this case is said to be described as a Hispanic male adult, in his 20s or 30s, a stocky build and bald.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police.

