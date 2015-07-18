Police: Parked car pushed into child's bedroom in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Parked car pushed into child's bedroom in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Salem Police reported that two young girls are okay after a parked car was pushed into their bedroom Saturday morning. 

Marion County Deputies said that a car traveling on Herrin Road hit a parked car head-on at 3 a.m.

The parked car was pushed into a home, where two girls, ages four and five-year-old, were sleeping.

According to police, both of the girls were not injured. 

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andres Espinoza-Chavez on alcohol related charges and he was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Firefighters helped the family make temporary repairs to the home and even gave the two girls a tour of their fire truck.

