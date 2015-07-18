Dog dies during house fire in SE Portland

One dog died during house fire in SE Portland

A house fire in SE Portland killed one dog and injured another on Friday night.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, they were called to a home on SE Lincoln St. at 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived crews said they found one home on fire and that the flames were starting to spread to another home.

It took crews just nine minutes to get the fire under control.

A neighbor rescued one dog from inside of the home, but sadly another one did not survive.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or home much damage there was to the home.

