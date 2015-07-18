Portland artist uses LEGO bricks for her creations

A Portland artist creates her art, not with paint and a brush, but with LEGO bricks.

Portland's Leila Chieko uses LEGO bricks to capture the quirkiness of Portland.

She recently recreated the exact moment when a Portland Thorns' goalie, Michelle Betos, scored a goal with her head. Chieko snapped a photo of her creation and posted it to Instagram. The Thorns then reposted the photo and everyone started to take notice of Chieko's talents.

Chieko also recreated Portland's Naked Bike Ride and of course the iconic PDX Carpet.

"I've always been into LEGO since I was a kid and I've been into photography for a long time and got on Instagram and saw all these other toy photographers and thought wow I can meld my two passions together and now it's a daily hobby," said Chieko.

She is currently attending college and actually receives credit for some of her LEGO creations that she makes for class assignments.

Chieko said that she hopes to be a professional stop-motion animator.

See all of her creations on her Instagram, BrickandMordor.

