Camera catches man breaking into Portland storage lockers

Surveillance cameras caught Fox 12's Most Wanted breaking into storage lockers at a Portland condo complex.

The break-in happened on Friday morning at the Quayside Condos in Sellwood.

The video shows a man walking up to the storage lockers in the parking garage. The man then pulls out bolt cutters and breaks into the lockers.

The complex managers said that the man broke into several units, but it is not clear exactly what he took.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.



