Police: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in NE Portland

One man was arrested after police said he accidentally shot his girlfriend in NE Portland.

According to police, on Friday at 10:10 p.m. they responded to the 5600 block of NE Glisan St. on the report of a man accidentally shooting his girlfriend.

Police said that once they arrived they directed the suspect to exit the residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers and medical personnel entered the home and began to treat the 18-year-old woman.

Police said that she was taken to a Portland hospital for the treatment of a serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers seized a shotgun as evidence in the case. They said that the shooting may have been unintentional and came after the reckless handling of a loaded firearm.

Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city.

