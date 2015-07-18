Big Creek Fire near Yacolt now at 13 acres, fully contained

Fire crews have now contained a 13-acre that was started 3 p.m. Friday in north Clark County.

About 115 fire personnel, two helicopters and two fire engines were working on the fire, named the Big Creek Fire, according to Washington Department of Natural Resources.

On Friday, the fire was about 8-10 acres burning off of the 8600 block of Old Weyerhauser Road. The fire was being driven by winds and dry fuels.

No buildings or homes were threatened.

DNR said the fire is fully contained but not controlled at this point.

The fire was human caused, according to DNR.

No other information is available at this time.

