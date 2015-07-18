Police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashes into car in Prineville

A man dies after he fled a traffic stop and crashed into a car in Prineville, according to Oregon State Police.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Prineville Police Department officer was attempting to stop a 2003 Chevrolet truck near 6th and Elm Street when the driver tried to flee.

The driver, Chaz Evans, 23, failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a 2002 Subaru traveling westbound on NE 3rd Street at Juniper Street.

During the crash, Evans lost control of his car and hit several parked cars.

Evans was ejected from his car. He was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend and passed away from life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, Timothy Faulkner, 31, was taken to St. Charles Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash.

