Police: Beaverton woman killed in four vehicle crash in Tillamook County

Oregon State Police are investigating a four vehicle crash that killed a Beaverton woman on Friday.

OSP said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 6 near milepost 25.

According to OSP, a 2004 Honda Element driven by Carl S. Peterson, 49, of Portland, was driving eastbound on HWY 26 and passing through road construction when it crossed the centerline and hit a group of westbound vehicles stopped for the construction.

Joyce K. Hamreus, 64, of Beaverton, was standing outside her car when Peterson's vehicle struck her and her car. Peterson's car then hit the next vehicle in line operated by Mary E. Lovell, 55, from Tillamook. That impact pushed Lovell's car into the next vehicle, driven by Frederick C. Adami, 45, from New Hampshire.

Hamreus was critically injured and was pronounced dead while being taken to a hospital.

Lovell was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

OSP said Peterson is cooperating with them as they investigate the crash.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.