Crews battle back-to-back fires in Oregon City

Clackamas Fire District #1 had a busy Saturday after responding to back-to-back fires in Oregon City.

Firefighters were called to the first fire around 12:41 p.m.

The fire was between two mobile homes in the 14000 block of S Quail Grove Circle and then spread to the deck. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and kept it from extending into the interior of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Around 2:56 p.m., as crews were cleaning up the Quail Grove fire they were called out to another fire in the 18000 block of Waldow Road.

When firefighters arrived they found a large grass fire with a high tension power line down. Crews got ahead of the fire and knocked it down away from the power line.

PGE quickly shut off power to the down line.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the grass fire. The fire was confined to about 3 acres.

Investigators said they believe the power line failed causing the grass fire.

