Several homes evacuated due to ten acre field fire in McMinnville

Several homes in McMinnville were evacuated due to a large field fire, according to McMinnville Police.

Calls about the fire came in around 4:23 p.m.

Homes along Kerry Ct. and Carly Ct. were evacuated on Saturday late afternoon.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control. The fire burned about 10 acres of standing grain.

No homes were burnt, but a garage was damaged by the fire.

Fire crews are mopping up hot spots.

No word on the cause of the fire.

According to McMinnville Fire, a witness reported seeing someone in the area shortly before the fire. They are saying the fire is suspicious.

