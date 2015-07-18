Several homes evacuated due to ten acre field fire in McMinnvill - KPTV - FOX 12

Several homes evacuated due to ten acre field fire in McMinnville

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Joseph Crowe Photo courtesy: Joseph Crowe
Photo courtesy: Sara Berger Photo courtesy: Sara Berger
Photo courtesy: Sara Berger Photo courtesy: Sara Berger
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Several homes in McMinnville were evacuated due to a large field fire, according to McMinnville Police.

Calls about the fire came in around 4:23 p.m.

Homes along Kerry Ct. and Carly Ct. were evacuated on Saturday late afternoon.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control. The fire burned about 10 acres of standing grain.

No homes were burnt, but a garage was damaged by the fire.

Fire crews are mopping up hot spots.

No word on the cause of the fire.

According to McMinnville Fire, a witness reported seeing someone in the area shortly before the fire. They are saying the fire is suspicious.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.