Improperly discarded smoking materials cause three fires in N. Portland

Three unrelated fires were started within an hour of each other in North Portland due to improperly discarded smoking materials, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said the first fire was a house fire that started around 4:17 p.m. in the 9100 block of N. Polk.

When crews arrived they found a heavy fire that extended into the neighbors yard and shed. Crews attacked the fire and a 2nd alarm was called after the fire spread to other structures.

Additional crews arrived and the fire was quickly brought under control. About 50 fire personnel attended to this fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an improperly discarded cigarette that ignited the deck, which then spread to the house and neighbors yard.

The second fire was located in the 2300 block of N. Marine Drive, 3 miles from the first fire.

PF&R said this fire was on a floating home. The owner was able to suppress the fire while crews were enroute.

An investigation revealed a cigarette had been discarded, but fell through a crack in the wooden floats, igniting them.

The third fire was at 5:10 p.m. in the 7600 block of N. Berkeley Ave. People living in the house used dry-chem extinguishers to battle the fire.

The cause of the third fire was determined to be smoking materials.

