Police: Multi-car crash on HWY 26 in Clackamas Co.

There was a multi-car crash that reportedly closed down part of Highway 26 in Clackamas County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. on HWY 26, four miles east of Gresham.

According to a witness, a driver hit two other cars, sending one of them into a ditch.

The witness also said that there were several small children in one of the cars involved and that at least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

There is no word on what caused the crash or how badly the people were hurt.

