Polk Co. deputy rescued from burning patrol car after crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Polk Co. deputy rescued from burning patrol car after crash

Posted: Updated: Jul 19, 2015 05:43 PM
Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office
POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A trapped and injured Polk County deputy was pulled from a burning car after a crash on Saturday. 

The sheriff's office said Deputy Shon Latty was rushing to help an Independence police officer involved in an altercation at around noon. 

The deputy's car, with lights and siren going, collided with another car on Monmouth Cutoff Road and Godsey Road. Latty's patrol car landed in a ditch and caught fire. 

Another Polk County deputy and two Dallas Police Department officers rescued the deputy from the car. 

He suffered a broken arm and shoulder, among other injuries, according to the sheriff's office. 

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was later released. A passenger in that car was not hurt. 

Oregon State Police responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.