Polk Co. deputy rescued from burning patrol car after crash

A trapped and injured Polk County deputy was pulled from a burning car after a crash on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Shon Latty was rushing to help an Independence police officer involved in an altercation at around noon.

The deputy's car, with lights and siren going, collided with another car on Monmouth Cutoff Road and Godsey Road. Latty's patrol car landed in a ditch and caught fire.

Another Polk County deputy and two Dallas Police Department officers rescued the deputy from the car.

He suffered a broken arm and shoulder, among other injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was later released. A passenger in that car was not hurt.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

