Woman falls off rope swing outside Molalla - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman falls off rope swing outside Molalla

Crews rescued woman who fell off a rope swing Crews rescued woman who fell off a rope swing
Life Flight took woman to OHSU with serious injuries Life Flight took woman to OHSU with serious injuries
MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) -

A 19-year-old is in a hospital with serious injures, after police said she fell off a rope swing and hit her head. 

Firefighters and Clackamas County Deputies say the teen jumped off the rope swing, fell 15-feet and hit her head on a rock in the water. 

It happened near Feyrer Park at a popular swimming hole just outside of Molalla.

The woman was taken to OHSU by Life Flight. 

There is no work on her condition this morning. 

