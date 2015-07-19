Woman falls off rope swing outside Molalla

Life Flight took woman to OHSU with serious injuries

A 19-year-old is in a hospital with serious injures, after police said she fell off a rope swing and hit her head.

Firefighters and Clackamas County Deputies say the teen jumped off the rope swing, fell 15-feet and hit her head on a rock in the water.

It happened near Feyrer Park at a popular swimming hole just outside of Molalla.

The woman was taken to OHSU by Life Flight.

There is no work on her condition this morning.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.



