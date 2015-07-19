Marion Co. deputy's gun found along I-5

A missing service weapon belonging to a Marion County sheriff's deputy has been located.

The .45-caliber Glock pistol was turned in Wednesday afternoon at the Oregon State Police office in Albany, two days after it went missing.

Sgt. Jeff Stutrud tells the Statesman Journal that it was found by a construction worker in Salem.

The weapon does not have a safety. It was fully loaded with a round in the chamber at the time it was lost. All the ammunition was accounted for.

Sgt. Don Parise says the deputy was unsure whether the gun was lost or stolen. The deputy said he may have put it on top of his car and drove away. The firearm was found with scrape marks and damage.

